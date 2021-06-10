Williamsburg City Council approves construction of new fire station

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday night, the Williamsburg City Council unanimously voted to enter an agreement with a construction company to demolish and rebuild the fire station at 440 N. Boundary St. It will be replaced with a new 31,000-square-foot station.

The city will enter a contract with David A. Nice Builders for a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) of

$13.6 million. Architectural firms Guernsey-Tingle Architects and Stewart-Cooper-Newell Architects are also part of the project.

“City Council’s support of these design plans reflects their commitment to public safety for this

community,” Chief David Eagle said. “The new fire station will allow us to deliver the highest

level of service to the residents of Williamsburg. We are looking forward to our partnership with

David A. Nice Builders and the design-build team on this project.”

The funds were solicited through the Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act.

This project initially began last August with proposals, before City Council chose David A. Nice Builders in January.

Demolition is scheduled to begin in early 2022 ahead of the new station opening in late spring 2023.