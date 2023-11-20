WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg has been chosen as one of the top digital cities in the country.

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) recently announced the winners of its 2023 Digital Cities Survey, and Williamsburg placed sixth among cities with populations less than 75,000.

For the past 23 years, the CDG survey as acknowledged cities utilizing technology to strengthen cybersecurity to enhance transparency, digital privacy rights, and digital equity, as well as to realize solutions for social challenges facing cities today.

“Innovation is a core value for the City of Williamsburg, and often our best ideas come from

listening to our residents and finding new ways to meet their evolving needs,” Chief Information

Officer Mark Barham said. “We expanded broadband service and improved our cellular

infrastructure all while employing federal best practices to protect critical networks. With an

exceptional IT staff and the strong support of City Council, our small city has again achieved

the distinction as one of the best digital cities in the nation.”

To see the complete list of winners click here.