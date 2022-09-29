WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A local chef from Williamsburg is getting ready to compete in this season of Hell’s Kitchen.

Casa Pearl in Williamsburg announced on their Facebook page that their sous chef, Ileana D’Silva, will be a contestant on the show this season and is vying for not only the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner, but for a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas.

Those who would like to cheer Ileana on can tune into the season premiere of Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday night at 8 p.m. on FOX.