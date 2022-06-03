WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth celebrated 70 years on the throne.

While celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee were had in the United Kingdom, across the pond, some local loyalists celebrated too. Colonial Williamsburg, along with partners at William Mary and local business Culture Fix, put on their own Platinum Jubilee for Her Highness.

“So this is a once in a lifetime event. This will be the only time that it’s done for this type of event because it is basically for the 70 years of the queen on the throne,” said Steve Rose, the president of Culture Fix. “We really haven’t been planning it for very long maybe a couple of months but just to listen now to the all the papers strike up, you know one bagpiper is loud most people say. But to put almost 40 bagpipers and drummers together I just can’t imagine what it’s going to be like I got goosebumps right now.”

Local loyalists celebrated the Platinum Jubilee on Thursday in the Wren Yard of the historic William & Mary campus. The event included a concert, bagpipes, the reading of proclamations and concluded with the lighting of colonial cressets.

Williamsburg celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Williamsburg celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Williamsburg celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

“You know it’s 96 degrees and we’re putting on wool kilts. Something is wrong with that but it takes a little bit of a crazy person to want to play bagpipes,” said Scott Swan, a business professor at William & Mary. “It’s a horribly difficult instrument. We have about 50 bagpipe players and drummers which is an unusually large group I think it’s illegal in most states. When it comes together it’s exciting I mean you hear that playing, you hear Scotland the Brave or you know any other tunes and you are just excited to be in connection with history.”

During her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth visited Williamsburg twice. The first was in 1957 during the 350th Anniversary of the Landing at Jamestown and again in 2007 for the 400th Jamestown Anniversary.