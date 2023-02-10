WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The historic 18th-century Williamsburg Bray School building was relocated Friday from William & Mary to Colonial Williamsburg.

According to a press release, the building that served as the original home of the Williamsburg Bray School was moved from the campus on Friday morning to the Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area.

Both the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and William & Mary were responsible for uncovering the identity of the building in 2021, which is likely the oldest building in the U.S. dedicated to the education of Black children.

Photo Courtesy: Stephen Salpukas/William & Mary Photo Courtesy: Stephen Salpukas/William & Mary

“The Bray School has so much to teach us about our nation’s history, and many who shaped it,” William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe. “The Williamsburg Bray School Initiative, and research projects like it, are foundational to William & Mary’s core mission. We are fortunate to have great partners at Colonial Williamsburg and in the local community to help us tell its story.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaking during the Bray School Ceremony (Photo Courtesy: WAVY News 10’s Chris Omahen)

The college and the foundation held a ceremony to commemorate the building and its history. Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke at the ceremony along with Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO Cliff Fleet, Williamsburg Mayor Doug Pons and others.

The Williamsburg Bray School is scheduled to open to the public in September 2024 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the school’s closing.