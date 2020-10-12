Williamsburg Area Transit Authority to offer free rides to the polls

Courtesy – Williamsburg Area Transit Authority WATA

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority says they are now offering fare-free rides to the polls.

Early voting in Virginia is being held from September 18 until October 31. WATA officials say they will also offer the same free service for in-person voting on Tuesday, November 3.

Early voting locations in the area are:

Williamsburg: City Municipal Building, 401 Lafayette St. Williamsburg, VA 23185 (multiple routes converge at the city’s transportation ctr.)

James City County: James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188 (route 4 passes this polling location. route 5 will detour to a polling place during the early voting period.)

York County: Voter Registrar’s Office, 6614 Mooretown Sd, Suite A, Williamsburg VA 23188 (route 7 passes this polling location.)

For in-person voting, voters may look up their polling place or they may contact their General Registrar for more information.

