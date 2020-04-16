Williamsburg area organizations receive $24k in COVID-19 grants

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Community Foundation has distributed more than $24,000 in grants to local organizations that are assisting residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be used by the local organizations to help families meet their basic needs during economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 crisis.

Six local organizations received the emergency grant money:

3e Restoration: To provide shelter to homeless people during the COVID-19 crisis

Avalon Center: To continue providing services to people living in their shelter

Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula: To provide 375 boxes of food through drive-through distribution and 200 backpacks of food for low-income families

Grove Christian Outreach Center: To provide food to community members in need

Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels: To provide meals to 100 children per week who live in motels and are unable to pick up food at their local schools

Williamsburg House of Mercy: To provide families with food, diapers, feminine hygiene items, toiletries, and food distribution supplies for their drive-through pantry and community kitchen

The money comes from the Williamsburg Community Emergency Response Fund. Local donors have already raised $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, and the next round of grants will be distributed in mid-May.

To contribute to the emergency response fund, click here.

