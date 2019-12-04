Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels needs donations ahead of holiday season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time in 46 years, the Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels may have to start a waiting list for people who need food.

Delivering food is a daily routine at the Williamsburg Meals on Wheels.

“Once the truck is here, we pick up our meals, we have the sheets with how many meals we are to deliver today,” said volunteer Mani Bhaskarla. “So each bag has a number assigned, so based on the number we pick up that bag and put it in our cars and drive to our destinations.”

Bhaskarla has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for five years and delivers meals every other Tuesday.

“These folks, when they see us, they’re so glad to see us because we’re the only contact they have for that day,” he said. “Getting a meal once a day, most of them, that’s what they have.”

Right now, the need for food is so great, the Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels is on the verge of creating a waiting list.

“What that would mean for us is we’ll make people wait to get food until January, which for us, is a very sad circumstance,” Catherine Upton, CEO of Williamsburg Meals on Wheels, said.

Upton says 2019 has brought the highest daily meal count in 46 years.

She said, “We budgeted for growth. We exceeded the growth two months ago. We looked at emergency funds. We’ve put those in place to make sure we could handle the number coming in, but they’re not coming in with one call a day. We’re getting five or six calls and were getting two or three people with each call.”

Upton believes that meal count will only increase as the temperatures decrease.

“Food is our basic human need,” she said. “Without food, we don’t survive.”

On a full day, they feed 145 people. 18 more have requested food for next week. When schools are out for the holiday break, between 75 and 100 kids and teens will also need food. Upton is hoping the community will step up and help.

“I can’t think of a better holiday gift in our community to know that we were able to feed everybody that came our way,” she said.

They also want to add another route to their delivery schedule, but need at least 10 volunteers to make that happen.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate, contact the organization directly.