Williamsburg announces utility relief program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the City of Williamsburg announced the Municipal Utility Relief Program to help residents and small-business owners facing past-due water and sewer bills.

The program aims to help those with outstanding bills from March 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021 due to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds, available by application, will be used to provide direct assistance to customer accounts over 30 days in arrears during the covered period; however, the grant prioritizes assistance to customers with accounts more than 60 days in arrears.

City officials say funds can only be awarded once per household or once per account holder/their successors for non-residential accounts.

The application can be found online and is due no later than December 1. Forms can be filled out digitally or by hand and returned by email to water@williamsburgva.gov.

Rate Schedule:

Water Rates (Effective July 1, 2021) In City: $5.30 per 1,000 gallons Outside City: $6.36 per 1,000 gallon

