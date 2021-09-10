Williamsburg announces tax relief programs for residents, small businesses

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY)- Property owners in the City of Williamsburg who have struggled with the economic impacts of COVID-19 are now able to apply for real estate tax relief.

On Sept. 9, City Council unanimously voted to establish two relief programs:

Residential Real Estate Tax Relief Program

Small Business Real Estate Tax Relief

Both relief programs are accepting applications through Nov. 30. Applications will be processed in the order they are received. Tax relief payments will be issued mid-December, if approved.

Applications and eligibility requirements can be found on the City website for the Residential Real Estate Tax Relief Program and on the Yes Williamsburg website for the Small Business Real Estate Tax Program.

Applications will be evaluated beginning Sept. 13.