William & Mary’s School of Education supports parents with at-home learning during pandemic

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – William & Mary President Katherine Rowe asked the School of Education faculty to organize a webinar for parents who are practicing at-home learning while schools have closed amid coronavirus concerns.

The faculty members said they were brainstorming how to help parents and make quick decisions on materials in a simple format.

The School of Education hosted its first of several webinars on-at-home learning on April 3.

Another webinar for Spanish-language parents is scheduled for April 17 at noon.

A future webinar will include topics in support for struggling readers on April 29 at 2 p.m.

The webinars are live and can be viewed later with a question-and-answer period at the end of the program.

William & Mary says more than 1,000 people registered for the first seminar.

“All of us are trying to keep up our teaching and research at the same time, but we believe this has to be the service that we’re doing right now because there’s a need,” said Kristin Conradi Smith, Associate Professor of Reading Education.

The information is intended to assist parents with helping students at various grade levels with their schoolwork and help parents monitor their child’s psychological well-being during this time.

Faculty members say the first webinar presented tips in the areas of social and emotional well-being, creativity and screen time, reading, math, science and supporting students with special needs.

Amy Colley, one of the moderators and executive directors of the School-University Research Network said “the goal is to partner with you on continuity of learning for the remainder of this school year.”

The School of Education says they hope to continue to support the community with quality educational resources to help make this time less stressful.

The webinar series provides a space for community engagement provides a sense of connectedness.

For the Spanish-speaking families, in particular, the School of Education says, “it provides resources in their own language, perhaps most importantly access to people who speak their language and understand their culture.”

For more information on the college’s online hub an resources for parents, click here.

