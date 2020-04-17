Live Now
William & Mary wants the public to help document the COVID-19 pandemic

Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – If you are looking for a way to pass time while you’re stuck at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, a local university is looking for personal reflections to document the historic pandemic.

William & Mary Libraries is inviting members of its school and the greater Williamsburg community to submit reflections for the Special Collections Research Center in Swem Library.

Ideas the school has listed include :

  • Prose
  • Poetry
  • Drawing
  • Scrapbooking
  • Photography
  • Audio/video
  • Other accounts of day-to-day life

But, it is not limited to the list above. William & Mary encourages residents to provide submissions that reflect your voice on your experiences so far with COVID-19.

All materials will be preserved and will be an accessible part of the historic record, according to the school.

Both digital and physical materials are welcomed, but you must sign an agreement that allows William & Mary to use your content.

To submit materials or learn more information, click here.

