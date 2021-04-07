William & Mary, VCU Health System to open new clinic in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Williamsburg will now have increased access to comprehensive academic health care services with a new clinic at William & Mary.

Officially called the “VCU Health at William & Mary,” the clinic will have 22 exam rooms. It is part of a long-term, 10-year partnership between W&M and VCU Health System. The clinic will provide students more health care services in areas including behavioral health, orthopedics, virtual urgent care, and sports medicine.

Besides creating 17 new jobs in the area, health officials say they are also looking into using the clinic for future primary care services.

Student-athletes will be another beneficiary of the partnership. The partnership with a third-party health care provider is a first for W&M.

Existing VCU Health patients can continue to see their preferred provider at this new location. New patients looking to schedule an appointment can call (757) 220-1246 or click here.