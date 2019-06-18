William & Mary to test emergency siren June 19

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The College of William & Mary is set to test an emergency notification system around the local community on Wednesday, June 19.

The drill will be conducted at 12:15 p.m. It will include both a test of the campus-wide siren system and the mass notification messaging system.

The 120-decibel siren system is above the Integrated Science Center, William & Mary Law School on South Henry Street and the School of Education building off Monticello Avenue.

The College of William & Mary asks the local community to check for information and instructions at www.wm.edu. in the event of a real emergency.

