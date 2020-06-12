William & Mary to reopen with condensed semester this fall

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary is planning to reopen classes earlier than usual this fall and will offer a condensed semester.

The university in Williamsburg said in a statement on Friday that it will resume in-person classes that are consistent with Virginia’s public health guidelines.

The fall 2020 semester will begin a week early and end before Thanksgiving. There will be no fall break.

Professors will also be able to determine whether to hold classes on Saturday, in the evening or online. Each school also will choose in-person and hybrid course options in order to provide more flexibility to students.

The university said it’s taking a phased approach to decision-making as it moves forward. The school said it will continue to update the community as more information and details become available.

“Much work remains,” university President Katherine A. Rowe said in a statement. “We trust and empower our dedicated faculty and staff to realize this plan in ways consistent with their disciplines and schools, and with the best interests of our community in mind.”

