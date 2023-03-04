WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The College of William & Mary has announced they are indefinitely extending the test-optional admission process.

According to a press release, the decision is based on data and the evolving trends other colleges follow. This decision also comes after W&M did a three-year pilot program after many high school students were having trouble scheduling SATs and ACTs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We want to empower students with more flexibility to demonstrate their talent when applying,” said Associate Vice President for Enrollment & Dean of Admission Tim Wolfe. “Our admission process is comprehensive and multi-faceted. As we found through the pilot, we continue to enroll highly qualified students – with or without a standardized test score – capable of succeeding academically and in contributing to the William & Mary community.

In the university’s last entering year, 34% of enrolling students applied without submitting test scores. W&M says they will periodically review the decision to remain test-optional based on related data.