WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William & Mary announced it’s expanding enrollment to support first-generation and limited-income students.

School administrators said a new initiative called the Commonwealth Impact Partnership Program, launched this semester.

According to the press release, the program is aimed at high schools identified by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) to participate in the Virginia College Application Week initiative each fall.

Additionally, the school will provide fee waivers to applicants from SCHEV high school students. The university urges high schools to submit up to 10 students who are high scholars and from diverse backgrounds.

The awards will cover the full cost of in-state tuition and fees, and provides scholars recipients with access to advising and other support through the W&M Scholars Undergraduate Research Experience Program.

The school wants to cater to more students and plans to expand the size of its enrolling cohort from 50 to 100.

The university announced a $2.5 million endowment in October that will support Lighting the Way scholarships for out-of-state, Pell Grant-eligible students starting next fall.

An analyses by the SCHEV says more than 75% of Virginia high school students plan to pursue post-secondary education. However, those students are stressed about costs and career uncertainty.