William & Mary to celebrate 100th year anniversary of first Asian student

Pu-Kao Chen ’23 was W&M’s first Asian student.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — It has been 100 years since William & Mary welcomed its first student of Asian descent.

Pu-Kao Chen ’23 left Shanghai, China, a century ago to enroll at W&M and has since opened the door for many more Asian and Asian-American students, faculty, and staff to follow in his footsteps.

W&M is now set to mark that anniversary with a multi-year commemoration, beginning this semester and ending with a commencement ceremony in 2022.

The Asian Centennial will celebrate all those at W&M, past and present, who identify as Asian or of Asian ancestry, including those from Southwest Asia – often referred to as the Middle East.

“We want to celebrate the centennial of Pu-Kao Chen to give visibility to the Asian, Pacific Islander and Middle Eastern experience and their contributions to William & Mary especially at a time when inclusivity, diversity and just pluralism, in general, have been threatened,” said Francis Tanglao Aguas, professor of Asian & Pacific Islander American studies and theatre and coordinator of global studies.

The multi-year commemoration will focus on scholarship, events programming, and fundraising to make its efforts sustainable.

While it will officially launch in fall 2021, it will begin with a soft rollout this semester starting with a virtual Asian & Middle Eastern Film Festival.

That series will begin Feb. 15-19 with streamed showings of the film “Far East Deep South.” After the Feb. 19 showing at 11 a.m., a Zoom Q&A with the director and producers will be available.

The event is free to W&M faculty and staff and $7.50 for the general public. Registration is required.

“William & Mary has not always had the greatest history with respect to racial diversity and inclusion,” said Deenesh Sohoni, co-chair of the Asian Centenial committee, professor of sociology and director of the Asian & Pacific Islander American Studies. “Acknowledging our past is a necessary part of ensuring that we do better in the present and future.”

