WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY ) – William & Mary siblings and their family alpaca farm were featured on National Geographic Wild.

Senior Grace Phillip, sophomore Daniel Phillip and their parents were filmed at Meadowgate Alpacas in Beaverdam last year for National Geographic Wild’s program “Going Fur Gold”. According to their website, the show is a series that features owners that showcase a variety of animals.

William & Mary students appear on National Geographic show (Photo Courtesy: William & Mary)

The season began airing in January and the Phillip family make their appearance on episodes four and five. The family was one of two alpaca farms featured and shows Grace and Daniel mostly as alpaca show handlers.