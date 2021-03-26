William & Mary sends out an update for the upcoming Commencement Weekend

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – William and Mary sent out an update to the class of 2021 regarding Commencement Weekend amid the pandemic.

W&M started their notification off by saying said their COVID-19 numbers are currently trending in the wrong direction.

“We earnestly hope this trend will improve so that we can implement the plans below for you and your guests in May. We will continue to keep you updated as planning continues, and conditions evolve,” university officials wrote.

The university will hold six in-person ceremonies over three days to ensure that every graduate who wishes can have their name read as they cross the stage.

Officials said the ceremonies will be divided by major/school and multiple majors/schools will share the same ceremony.

In addition, each graduating student may invite up to four guests to their ceremony.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

Additional plans outlined below are where things stand as of now based upon recent guidance from the governor and in consultation with W&M’s Public Health Advisory Team.

Students who wish to participate remotely should also register so their names may be read at their major/school ceremony.

All ceremonies will take place in Zable Stadium (rain or shine).

A traditional Walk Across Campus will precede each of the ceremonies, with degree candidates processing from the Wren Building to Zable Stadium for their graduation.

In case of thunder/lightning, students will graduate in Kaplan Arena, but families will need to watch virtually due to mandated occupancy restrictions indoors.

Departmental and cultural/affinity group celebrations will take place virtually, per the governor’s graduation guidance.

Officials would like to remind students that plans can quickly change depending upon public health conditions in our region and on campus.

More details on the Commencement Weekend, May 21-23 will be provided over the coming weeks.