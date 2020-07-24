William & Mary releases fall semester safety protocols for face masks and COVID-19 testing

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary recently released a number of campus safety protocols for the upcoming fall semester and on Thursday, they announced new mandates regarding faces masks and COVID-19 testing.

During a virtual town hall meeting on Monday night, William & Mary President Katherine Rowe notified the faculty, students, and staff of the protocols — which are set to remain in place until December 2020.

“William & Mary is one of the rare institutions that could make those interventions work,” said Rowe. “Our students are different. They are creative, insightful and ultimately profoundly prosocial — that is, they are committed to community and protecting those who are vulnerable. This is a community that can be successful in implementing such systematic safeguards and behavioral norms, so long as the surrounding context makes that possible.”

COVID-19 Testing

The college developed a testing program that requires students to be tested before the beginning of the fall semester, which is set to start on August 12.

School officials said that students will receive a self-administered, mail-in test kit. Once the test is complete and kits are mailed back, the college said that students will receive results before arriving on campus.

Prevalence testing is set to occur every two weeks but that is subject to change to align with public health trends.

William & Mary said that it will cover the cost of voluntary testing at the end of the semester for students and employees who want to be tested before returning home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Additionally, employees will have access to “voluntary at-will testing through the VCUHS for a $15 out-of-pocket copayment, with the university covering the balance.”

Employees or contract workers in positions where physical distancing cannot be maintained will be tested before working with students.

Face Covering Requirements

The use of mandatory face coverings on campus is in effect from now through the end of the calendar year. Compliance applies to all faculty, staff, students, contract workers, vendors, and others who are any of the campuses or in any of the buildings.

“It is not optional — that needs to be declared from the start,” said Rowe in the town hall.

Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces and can only be removed outdoors when an uninterrupted six-foot distance can be maintained. The students who live on campus will not be required to wear face coverings inside their room or residence hall suite, but masks will be required in shared spaces.

The statement said that instructors will have the option of wearing a face shield while teaching class to make instruction easier but they will have to use a face covering before and after instruction. Faculty and staff are not required to wear one while in their private offices.

During the town hall, Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler said that there will be a system in place to report any non-compliance issues to the “COVID Response Team,” but she said the goal is to “create a culture of compliance.”

“We do that partly by setting clear expectations in town-hall conversations like this and in other materials and also empowering people with what they need to be compliant,” she said, noting that all those coming back to campus will receive PPE kits.

In addition, the campus community will be required to participate in video training that explains the expectations and campus safety protocols.

The university is also drafting a “Community Compact” program that will outline clear expectations for members of the community to live, work, and learn on campus.

“There is no easy path forward, but please know we are thinking in a very deep and sustained way and working as quickly as we can to bring clarity at a moment when clarity is so hard to find,” said Rowe.

“We are going to do everything in our power to meet our mission to ensure our students stay on track to their degrees while safeguarding the health of our community in making this a place that you can work and where we can be together in pandemic. We need to hang together as we create these solutions.”

Students who require accommodation for mask requirements due to health concerns can make a request through Office of Student Accessibility Services. Employees can request accommodation through Human Resources.

Latest News