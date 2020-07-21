William & Mary postpones commencement for 2020 graduates to spring 2021

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary has decided to postpone its commencement ceremonies for 2020 graduates again, this time to May of 2021.

The college originally postponed commencement to October due to the pandemic, but school officials say it’s just not safe enough to bring in graduates and families at this time.

“Our dearest wish was to celebrate your Commencement in-person and on campus in October,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Ginger Ambler.” We know our graduates and families want to be able to gather freely, in large numbers for everything from the Candlelight Ceremony and Walk Across Campus, to our formal exercises themselves. Unfortunately, as we look ahead to the fall semester, gathering graduates and families in these ways is neither safe nor feasible in light of the ongoing pandemic.”

William & Mary is expected to release dates for commencement in the near future, with more detailed information in the spring of 2021. Classes of 2020 and 2021 will each have their own ceremonies and celebrations.

Ambler says in the meantime the college has implemented several safety measures on campus, including no outside visitors, limitations on gatherings, social distancing and mask-wearing both inside and outdoors. The safeguards will remain in place through at least December 2020. That means events such as Family Weekend and Homecoming will be re-imagined as virtual gatherings.

Instruction will still be in-person this fall, but with a condensed schedule starting a week early and ending before Thanksgiving. To learn more click here.

