William & Mary plans to roll back previously adopted 3% tuition increase

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William and Mary President Katherine Rowe and the Board of Visitors announced on Thursday that due to the coronavirus, the college will refrain from implementing the 3% tuition increase expected to begin this fall.

The announcement was made during the virtual Executive Committee meeting on April 23 and it applies to in-state undergraduate students arriving this fall.

As part of a six-year plan, the Board approved the 3% increase in November 2019. There was no increase for rising in-state sophomores, juniors, or seniors. The Board said that tuition and fees for out-of-state undergrads and graduate students are established during the spring and they plan to take no action on this in May. This will ensure that all mandatory fees and tuition will stay flat next year, according to the Board.

The meeting also discussed emergency support for students and flexible work guidelines for staff and faculty.

Student relief efforts include cash rebates on room and board, emergency relief contributions, and donations to support students in need. The college is also figuring out how to distribute the federal CARES Act relief funds to the most vulnerable students, officials said.

“This pandemic presents so many new challenges for our students and families that we must rethink our planning. William & Mary is focused now and for next year on ways to help flatten the curve of the financial impact on our university and our communities,” Rowe said. “I am so grateful for the Board’s steady guidance and support in that effort. We also understand that each institution must determine their own solutions based on their unique situation. This approach is the right one for us.”

Additional measures are in place to facilitate the long-term budget including a hiring freeze, filling only essential positions, and reducing purchases not deemed “mission-critical.”

A planning team that includes faculty, staff, and students will explore coronavirus scenarios and outcomes over the next 18 months to bring ideas and solutions to the president by June.

“William & Mary has been here for 327 years and we intend to be here for all times coming. We are asking the whole of the university to plan prudently. Our planning ahead effort will focus on opportunities and lessons learned,” Rowe said. “We will bring our best thinking to find creative ways to help to ensure that students and their families, staff, and faculty can continue to pursue our core mission of teaching, learning, and research. I am enormously proud of the powerful sense of shared purpose I see everywhere in the W&M community. Coming out of this crisis, we will be stronger as a result of the challenges we surmount together.”

A full Board of Visitors meeting will take place on May 12 to present the 2020-21 budget and formally vote on tuition.

The complete release can be read online and more information can be found on the Board of Visitors website.

