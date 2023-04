WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The William & Mary Police Department, with assistance from the Newport News Police Department, will host a catalytic converter VIN engraving on Apr. 8.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the William & Mary Kaplan Hall, located at 751 Ukrop Way.

The event is intended for James City County, Williamsburg, and William & Mary students and faculty.

Those who are interested in attending can signup online here.