William & Mary outlines COVID-19 policies ahead of new school year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — As the start of the 2021-2022 school year approaches, officials at the College of William & Mary have outlined the COVID-19 precautions that students and staff can expect when they return to campus.

“Even while some activities have returned to normal, the pandemic is not over. Throughout the academic year, public health conditions will continue to change and they may do so in unpredictable ways,” said Amy Sebring, the College’s Chief Operating Officer & COVID-19 Director, in an email. “The COVID-19 Response and Public Health Advisory teams will continue to meet throughout the fall to review the public health landscape in real-time. William & Mary will adopt any necessary adjustments to our policies and communicate these quickly.”

Officials say that they have a 93% vaccination rate among students and a 90% vaccination rate among faculty and staff. However, they expect those numbers to rise as people get their second vaccine dose.

In addition, masks are mandated in all shared indoor spaces through September, but officials say the policy will be re-evaluated at the end of the month. Masks are not required outdoors.

The College does not have required social distancing guidelines in place and is allowing unrestricted academic and business travel for fully vaccinated individuals. Those who are unvaccinated may travel but must follow CDC guidelines pre-and post-travel.

Officials urge community members to avoid optional travel.

Intercollegiate athletics training and competition are returning, as well. All events will be conducted within NCAA guidance for athletes, coaches, physical trainers and other Tier 1 individuals.

The new school year is set to start on September 1.