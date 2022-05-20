WILLIAMSUBRG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William & Mary is now holding its graduate and professional school commencement ceremonies indoors on Saturday due to excessive heat in the forecast.

The high on Saturday is expected to be just under 100 degrees.

The undergraduate ceremony is still on outside for Zable Stadium from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Departments and graduate schools will also have smaller ceremonies throughout the day on Saturday.

For more information, visit William & Mary’s website and follow the commencement account on Twitter.