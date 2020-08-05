William & Mary launches ‘Daily Health Check’ virtual wellness tool

William & Mary led a collaboration with universities throughout Virginia to develop a virtual tool to support the health and wellness of students, faculty and staff this fall. (Photo courtesy: Adrienne Berard, William & Mary)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William & Mary announced a collaborative effort with universities across the Commonwealth to launch a virtual tool that supports the health and wellness of students, faculty, and staff this fall.

The free and open-source tool called Daily Health Check was released on Wednesday — the same day Virginia rolled out Covidwise, a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Daily Health Check complies with all legal and privacy requirements and was designed for any university in Virginia to easily adapt to their systems. It is available on the university’s mobile application and website as part of the Healthy Together module.

The module includes features to help users monitor their physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic, check symptoms, and become aware of overall healthy habits. Additionally, access is provided to the Virginia Department of Health’s Covidwise anonymous exposure notification app.

For more information on the tool and module, click here.

