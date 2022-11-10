WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A William & Mary student died early Thursday morning in one of the residence halls, according to a message sent out to the campus community.

The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police Department responded to a medical call early Thursday morning at the Botetourt Complex.

Although the cause of Alexander Gil’s death has not yet been determined, no foul play is suspected.

Alex was a freshman at the university and was a recent graduate of Yorktown High School in Arlington, Va. In Ambler’s email, Alex was described as being a talented and active student. He played baseball, was a part of the swim teams and served as a referee for the Arlington Soccer Association. During his time at Williams & Mary, Alex was a part of the chess club.

The email continued by stating how extremely friendly of a person Alex was and that he was, “looking forward to making a positive change in the world, and he loved everything about International Relations.”

The student affairs staff, along with the W&M Police have been offering assistance to those who were closest to Alex. Those affected are also reminded that counselors can be reached at any time at 757-221-3620.

Information about Alex’s funeral and/or memorial arrangements will be announced in the coming days.