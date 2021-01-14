William & Mary constitutional law expert explains impeachment process and predicted consequences

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The impeachment trial for President Donald Trump will be the first for a president no longer in office. The Democrats’ goal is not to remove him from office but to keep him from running again.

The motivation is clear, but the process is not for a president that has now been impeached twice. 10 On Your Side talked with a constitutional law expert, William & Mary Professor of Government and Law Neal Devins, to get some insight on what we can expect.

According to Devins, Democrats will run the trial and how they do that is entirely up to them.

“That’s going to be largely a political calculation, that it’s better for the Republican party to ostracize Donald Trump,” she said.

To convict, Democrats will need at least 17 Republicans to cross party lines. If they don’t get the two-thirds vote needed, it’s over — or is it? Devins explained one possible next step.

“Section three of the 14th Amendment allows the Congress to prohibit individuals who participate in insurrection from seeking elected office, so theoretically that could be pursued,” Devins said.

As for appeals, there are none.

“The courts have said that this is a political question, a question reserved to elected government, so there will be no judicial review over this,” Devins stated.

However, he said, the president could try to take it to court.

“So of course, President Trump can seek reversal of the Supreme Court opinion on impeachment and have the Supreme Court set a new precedent, but under existing law, there’s nothing that can be done,” Devins said.

No matter what is decided, Devins asserts there will be spillover consequences.

“In terms of electoral reform possibilities, in terms of who gives money to which party and how large corporations interface with the political process. It’s going to have huge ramifications across a number of areas,” he said.

The most consequential, he told WAVY News, will be the potential for future violence.

So, how will it all go down? Only time and history will tell.