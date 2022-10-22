UPDATE: In an update from 3:20 p.m., there is no longer a need to shelter in place and the campus is clear.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The College of William & Mary is sheltering in place Saturday afternoon after receiving an anonymous social media threat.

According to a tweet from William & Mary News, the William & Mary Police Department received an anonymous threat via social media and is asking those on campus to seek shelter inside a secure location.

Anonymous threat to campus. Seek shelter immediately inside a secure location. More info to follow. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) October 22, 2022

The college tweeted that the threat was not an active shooter and that the WMPD and Williamsburg police are securing the campus.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the threat.