William & Mary Business School launches network to connect alumni of color across the world

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – William & Mary said they have been committed to diversity and inclusion initiatives and after planning for more than a year, the Raymond A. Mason School of Business announced the launch of the Mason Alumni of Color Network.

The goal of Mason AoCN is to generate, enhance, and maintain a diverse network for students and alumni of color so that, “truly meaningful and sustained relationships can develop.”

“One of the great values of being a member of the William & Mary alumni community is the opportunity to connect and foster relationships with successful alumni all over the world,” said Carlene Pittman-Hampton, network sponsor and co-chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at William and Mary’s School of Business.

Pittman-Hampton said, “The creation of focused opportunities for our alumni of color to connect and share experiences is just one of the ways we can continue to facilitate opportunities for networking, engagement in current issues affecting business and society, and career advancement among underrepresented populations.”

Mason Alumni of Color Network’s first event is scheduled for July 16 and will feature Ken Harvey, former NFL Pro-Bowl linebacker and author. The event will be both virtual and open to the public.

To register for the event, click here.

