WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary has tapped Don Butler as the new chief of the university’s police department.

Butler stepped into his new role on Friday, he had been serving as interim chief of police since June 1.

“I have always been proud to be a member of law enforcement, but in William & Mary I have found my home,” Butler said. “I am proud to lead and work each day with the members of this department. William & Mary Police provides the highest standard of community policing. Each and every member is dedicated to this campus and that ideal.”

Since joining the department in 2012, Butler has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Chief’s Citation Award in 2015 and the WMPD Employee of the Year Award in 2017.

Butler says his top priority as chief is to maintain a campus environment in which all members of the W&M community can confidently pursue their goals and interests.

Before joining the department, Butler served with the Portsmouth Police Department for more than 20 years and rose to the rank of lieutenant.