William & Mary announces pre-arrival testing requirement ahead of spring semester

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William & Mary will require residential students, as well as those who live near campus to present a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus in the spring, officials announced on Tuesday.

“By now, you have likely heard that the World Health Organization has identified the omicron variant as a ‘variant of concern,’ but many questions remain,” said Amy Sebring Chief Operating Officer and COVID-19 Director in an email. “The Public Health Advisory Team is monitoring developments related to the emergence of the omicron variant.”

With that in mind, William & Mary will require all students living in campus housing to have a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus for the spring 2022 semester.

Students within a 30-mile radius of campus will also need to test negative.

The school will provide each student a free COVID-19 PCR saliva test in the mail. Students will receive a test based on their anticipated arrival date.

Officials say the school does not plan to accept outside test results “due to the variability and efficacy of COVID-19 tests nationally and difficulties in streamlining testing results and reporting requirements from multiple sources.”

Students will be notified by the William & Mary testing program when it is time to confirm the shipping address where they’d like to receive a test kit.

International students will be notified by email about specific testing requirements.

Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the 90 days prior to returning, will need to fill out a form at ReportCOVID.wm.edu and upload the test results to Kallaco.

Tests are required for move-in and in-person instruction.