William and Mary’s Chief Academic Officer makes an announcement regarding 2021 Academic Calendar

WILLIAMBURG, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, William and Mary’s Chief Academic Officer sent out a letter to students and staff regarding the plan for the 2021 Spring semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Provost Peggy Agouris wrote, “As we plan for our spring semester, our overarching goals remain steadfast: to prioritize the health and well-being of the community; to keep teaching, learning and pursuing research; and to continue adapting our living, learning, and working environments so as to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

William and Mary said they will continue to move forward in a phased way, using information and data consistent with current public health guidelines.

Agouris announced updates about the Spring 2021 academic calendar which will include in-person, blended, and fully-remote sections, as the fall semester did.

In response to concerns expressed by students and faculty about the fall semester, W&M said they will not shorten the spring academic calendar.

Undergraduate, graduate Arts & Sciences, and Marine Science classes will begin January 27 and end May 7.

For undergraduates, there will be six spring break days:

Friday, February 12

Thursday, March 4

Wednesday, March 17

Tuesday, April 6

Wednesday, April 7

Monday, April 26

The school said during these spring break days, classes will not meet and no due dates for assignments or exams will be scheduled.

Graduate schools will be in direct contact with students by the end of October regarding spring break days and other academic calendar considerations, William and Mary said.

Student Affairs will provide details about the winter break transition and spring semester arrival by the week of November 2 and additional information on operations for all employees will be announced by the week of November 16.

In addition, William and Mary said pre-arrival testing requirements will be announced by the week of November 16.

Start and end dates will remain as published on the University Registrar’s website.

