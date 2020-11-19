William and Mary reports gas leak in area of Barnes & Noble campus bookstore

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The College of William and Mary reported a gas leak in the area of the Barnes & Noble book store on campus Thursday morning.

The alert was posted to Twitter just after 10 a.m. The store is located at 345 W. Duke of Gloucester Street news S. Henry Street in the historic Merchants Square downtown area of the campus.

Students, staff, and visitors were asked to avoid the area until the incident was clear.

At about 10:25 a.m., the college posted to Twitter saying the incident was clear and it was safe to enter the building.

Williamsburg Fire Department responded to the gas leak outside of the building and Virginia Natural Gas secured the leak. So far, WFD has not found a gas issue inside the building, and it is not known at this time exactly what caused the leak.

The area of Barnes and Noble is now safe and the building is open. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) November 19, 2020

