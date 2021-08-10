White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to speak at William & Mary’s opening convocation

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addresses reporters Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will speak at William & Mary’s upcoming opening convocation ceremony.

Psaki ’00, who is also a William & Mary alumna, will speak at the university’s 2021 opening convocation ceremony which is slated for Sept. 1 at 5:15 p.m. in the university’s Wren Yard. She is also expected to meet with faculty and students during her visit.

W&M’s annual tradition serves to welcome the newest students to campus. This year’s in-person ceremony will celebrate incoming students as well as all students who joined the university community in the 2020-2021 academic year due to the COVI-19 pandemic.

Psaki double majored in English and sociology at W&M and is a veteran of three presidential campaigns. She served as deputy press secretary in John Kerry’s 2004 campaign, as traveling press secretary in 2008 and then as traveling press secretary and senior advisor in 2012 during the Obama-Biden campaigns.

Prior to joining the Biden-Harris Transition Team, Psaki was the vice president for communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a CNN contributor.

As a student at W&M, Psaki was a member of the swim team and Chi Omega sorority. She also served as a campus tour guide and admission intern.