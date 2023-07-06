WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to slide into pride with Water Country USA’s after-hours Pride event.

Water Country’s new event will celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with a festive party and the launch of their new ride, the Riptide Race, from 7 to 10 p.m. July 14.

The new attraction is Virginia’s first-ever dueling pipeline waterslide, which pits teams of two against one another on the 520-foot-long ride.

On the Riptide Race, pairs of riders will race against each other to the finish line through high-speed twists and turns.

The event will also have a DJ dance party, face painting, food and after hours water rides. Reservations are required for the event, but admission is included with a ticket to the park.

More information

For more information, visit the Water Country’s Facebook page. To register for the event visit Busch Garden’s ticket website.