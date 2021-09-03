Water and sewer relief funds available for residents of Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY)- More relief is now available to City of Williamsburg residents and small business owners who previously received funds from the Municipal Utility Relief Program.

Due to COVID-19, the relief program helps customers who are facing past-due water and sewage bills by providing direct assistance to customer accounts during the covered period of March 1, 2020 to Nov. 1, 2021. Funds can only be used for past-due water and sewer bills.

Funding was previously awarded only once per household or once per account holder.

Disconnection for overdue water and sewer bills have been waived since March 2020, but will resume Nov. 1, 2021.

Applications are now being accepted until Oct. 31, 2021, or until funds are exhausted. Forms can be found online or in the entryway of the Municipal Building.