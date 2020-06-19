WATCH: Hail falls in Williamsburg area Friday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — While some areas were sunny and clear Friday afternoon, some areas saw some rain and hail.

10 On Your Side viewers said a hail storm came through the Williamsburg and James City County area Friday afternoon.

Viewer video and pictures show winds blowing trees in a front yard and some pea-sized hail — some slightly larger — falling on a porch.

WAVY News Chief Meteorologist Don Slater says there was a thunderstorm warning in the area until 5 p.m., but the rain mostly moved out of the Hampton Roads region by that time.

Around Tappahannock, some additional rain lingered around 5 p.m.

There’s a chance of evening showers and thunderstorms Friday night. It will be cloudy with a low around 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Saturday is also forecast to be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

(Photo courtesy: Tammy Mehaffey Mears)

WATCH BELOW: Hail falls in James City County

WATCH BELOW: Hail falls in Williamsburg