WATA to close Sunday for cleaning and sanitization in response to coronavirus, cancels W&M route

Williamsburg

Williamsburg WATA (photo courtesy WATA Faceboook)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority announced it will be closed for cleaning and plans to cancel the William and Mary bus route due to the coronavirus.

WATA will be closed Sunday, March 22 for extensive cleaning and sanitization. This includes all offices, buses, paratransit, vehicles, and dispatch center.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, March 23 at 6 a.m.

The transit company also stated via Facebook that on March 25, the university’s Route 8 bus will temporarily stop running after the remaining William & Mary students have left the campus.

The WATA is the only public transit authority in Virginia that provides bus, ADA services to Williamsburg, York, Surry, and James City county.

