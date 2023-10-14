WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a strangulation of a female victim.

The suspect is identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Lloyd Haywood of York County.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 to the 500 block of York Street for a domestic incident, police said. An injured female victim was transported to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene on a black bicycle before police arrived, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Haywood has warrants out for domestic assault, strangulation, petit larceny, property damage, prevention of calling 911 and willful destruction of physical evidence, police said.

Police released pictures of Haywood in hopes the public could assist with finding him.