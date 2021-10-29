Walmart hosting hiring event Nov. 3-4 in Williamsburg as part of nationwide hiring push

FILE: Signage is pictured at a Walmart store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Walmart delivered strong profits and sales that beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal second quarter helped by shoppers focused on buying food and other items as they stay close to home during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — As part of ongoing efforts to support business growth, Walmart is hosting a hiring event in Williamsburg in early November.

The event, scheduled for November 3-4, will take place from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Walmart Distribution Center at 9305 Pocahontas Trail in Williamsburg.

Hiring officials are looking to fill a wide range of roles, including lift drivers and order-fillers at grocery facilities, order-fillers and shipping loaders at ambient facilities, diesel technicians and drivers at transportation facilities, as well as warehouse workers and power equipment operators in fulfillment facilities.

The average supply chain associate makes $20.37 an hour based on position, shift and schedule.

Walmart offers a variety of compensation rewards and benefits:

All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U (LBU) program;

(LBU) program; Medical coverage plans start at $30.50 per pay period – approximately one-third less than the average premium employees pay at other companies.

Maternity and paternal benefits, emotional well-being benefits, healthcare tailored to the LBGTQ+ community and veteran and military spouse support.

This event is part of a series of events taking place across 38 states and 130+ cities.

Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about positions and events near them.