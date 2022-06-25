The city raised its part-time hourly rate to $19 an hour.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of Williamsburg will soon be able to once again enjoy Waller Mill Park every day of the week.

Parks and Rec officials announced that the park will be open seven days a week starting July 1. The change comes nearly nine months after the park began to slash its hours.

At first, they closed on Tuesday. Then they were closed Tuesday and Thursday starting in May 2022.

The city raised its part-time hourly rate to $19 an hour. The new rate is also set to go into effect on July 1.

The change in pay caused applications to pout into the Parks and Rec department which was able to hire nearly 30 new employees.