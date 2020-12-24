VPRJ releases COVID-19 results from facility-wide testing: 78 inmates, 7 staff test positive

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail (VPRJ) released the results from its facility-wide COVID-19 point prevalence testing Thursday.

Of the nearly 450 tests conducted Tuesday, Dec. 22, officials say 78 inmates and seven staff members tested positive for the virus.

All 78 inmates who tested positive are reportedly asymptomatic — this is in addition to the single inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

VPRJ says they remain in contact with the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) epidemiologist, as well as the local Peninsula Health District and our on-site medical staff.

“VPRJ remains committed to the health and safety of our inmate population and will provide updates as appropriate,” officials said in a statement released.