VPRJ officer charged with bringing contraband into facility

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An officer at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail was charged with bringing contraband into the facility.

Superintendent Colonel Witham relayed the news Tuesday afternoon. Officer Michael Wendt was charged with one count of misdemeanor delivery of articles to a committed person which is a violation of the Code of Virginia §18.2-474.

It is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and/or up to a $2,500 fine.

Investigators found the Wendt provided contraband to at least one incarcerated inmate at VPRJ. He was released on a summons was relieved of all duties and no longer employed at VPRJ.

“It is extremely disappointing to discover that a sworn officer was providing contraband to an inmate,” said Colonel Witham. “Individuals who wear the VPRJ badge swear an oath to protect those committed to their custody and to protect their fellow officers serving alongside. As I have stated previously, these actions will never be condoned.”

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

