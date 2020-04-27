VPRJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
The jail sent out the information in a news release Monday.
Jail Superintendent Col. Roy C. Witham said the jail has been following the guidance of the Virginia Peninsula Health District.
The employee is doing well and isolating at home.
Employees at the jail must wear masks and undergo daily temperature checks. There is also ‘consistent cleaning and sanitation procedures,” Witham said.
“We remain committed to the health and safety of our employees, and the inmates in our custody and care,” Witham said.
- RELATED: VPRJ staff will wear masks, quarantine newly-committed inmates to prevent spread of COVID-19
Latest Posts:
- Congressman Bobby Scott, chambers of commerce hold virtual COVID-19 town hall Wednesday
- COVID-19 relief: Virginia Beach’s ‘meals tax holiday’ starts this Friday
- During pandemic, rules on wearing masks vary among local police departments
- Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns to Portsmouth after intercepting 1,300 pounds of marijuana
- New program could help feed children in need — if it came to Texas