VPRJ COVID-19 point prevalence test results reveal two positive inmates, negative results for all employees

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Officials from the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail say all staff and inmates at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail underwent point prevalence testing for COVID-19 on Friday May 29.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Virginia Peninsula Health District as VPRJ continues to work through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Test results revealed that no VPRJ employees tested positive for the coronavirus and health officials said out of the inmate population tested, only two inmates tested positive.

The jail said in a press release, the two inmates have been relocated to a quarantine unit within the facility, and are housed separate and apart from the “general population,” where they will be be for at least 14 days.

The inmates are “presently asymptomatic” and are being monitored by VPRJ’s medical team and on-site physician.

In addition, the VPRJ said the inmates in the housing units where the two positive inmates were originally housed are being closely monitored, including temperature checks twice a day.

The point prevalence testing was done by the Virginia National Guard under the direction of the Virginia Department of Health.

“We are absolutely committed to providing accurate information to them so that they are aware that we are doing everything within our power to keep them safe,” said Superintendent Colonel Roy Witham.

Before the testing, officials said no inmates housed at VPRJ had tested positive for the coronavirus.

