WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg is looking for volunteers to help lay more than 500 flags on the graves of veterans ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Volunteers will lay flags at the graves of veterans at Cedar Grove Cemetery. That is on Henry Street, near Colonial Parkway.

Those interested in helping should play to meet at the cemetery’s flag pole at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26. Flags will be provided.

The Patrick Henry Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, Rotary Club of James City County, Salvation Army of Williamsburg, Cedar Grove Historical Society, veterans, and representatives from the Williamsburg Police and Fire Departments will all be at the event.

For questions, contact Bill Brown at dbrown@williamsburgva.gov.