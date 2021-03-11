Virginia Secretary of Health to visit vaccine site in Williamsburg

Secretary of Health and Human Resources, Dr. Daniel Carey, speaks during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Secretary of Health Dr. Daniel Carey will hold a press briefing on Friday after meeting with Peninsula leaders and touring the Greater Williamsburg

Vaccination Clinic.

The Greater Williamsburg Vaccination Clinic is operating out of the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center.

After the press conference, officials said Dr. Carey will take over a vaccination station to administer vaccines to patients himself.

The event is not open to the general public unless you have an appointment to receive a vaccine on Friday.

