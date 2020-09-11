Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail confirms no active COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail (VPRJ) released a statement on Friday confirming that there are currently no active COVID-19 cases at the facility.

Officials with the jail say that all inmates and employees who recently tested positive have completed their quarantine period based on the Peninsula Health District recommendations. They also said that everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic except one employee and one inmate.

The one symptomatic inmate has since been evaluated and no longer shows symptoms of the virus. Additionally, the inmate completed the mandatory quarantine period.

Since March, the jail says that it has conducted 637 COVID-19 tests for staff and inmates and has held two “mass testing events” — one on May 29 and the second on August 20. All staff and inmates housed with the inmate who tested positive in August were tested during the event.

Officials say that since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 63 positive cases.



I would like to thank the officers, medical professionals, and staff of Team VPRJ, and the Peninsula Health District for their outstanding work since the pandemic began, and particularly during these last few weeks.



While it appears we have successfully contained the spread of COVID-19 within the jail to date, we understand that this is the moment to double our efforts to ensure our inmate population and our employees remain safe and healthy.



We recognize how fortunate we are that this recent event was not worse and will continue to follow all mandates and guidance and we are committed to doing all we can to assure the health of those committed to our custody. Superintendent Colonel Roy Witham



For more information on VPRJ, visit vprj.net.

Latest News